Progress Made On Big Oak Flat Road: No Estimated Re-Opening Date

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park officials report that road crews have hit the bottom of an underground spring that caused soils to erode, and are now working to stabilize and rebuild the Big Oak Flat Road.

However, there is still no estimated reopening date for the closed stretch of road that connects visitors entering via Highway 120 to Yosemite Valley.

Acting Yosemite Superintendent Chip Jenkins says he is pleased with the progress being made, and adds, “We appreciate the support of the Federal Highway Administration to repair this critical roadway in a safe and expedient manner. The communities along the Highway 120 corridor have been impacted by this closure and we appreciate their patience and support as we work as quickly as possible to get the road reopened.”

In the meantime, there remains free entrance via the Highway 120 entrance. Recreational opportunities include camping at Hogdon Meadow, Nordic skiing or snowshoeing from Crane Flat, or hiking in the Merced and Tuolumne groves of giant sequoias.

Normal entrance fees apply at the other entrances into Yosemite.

