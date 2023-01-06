Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers

Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week.

The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.

The results came back to the TUD today. District spokesperson Emily Long detailed, “TUD and the State Water Resources Control Board have determined, through comprehensive testing of the water, that the water supplied by the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant is safe to drink and it is no longer necessary for residents to boil tap water or consume bottled water.”