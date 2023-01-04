Cloudy
Boil Water Advisory For Many Brentwood TUD Customers

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Many TUD customers in the Brentwood area of Tuolumne County are being advised to boil their water before consuming it.

TUD reports there was a recent loss in pressure in an isolated section of the water distribution system impacting those who receive water from the Upper Basin Lakewood Water Treatment Plant. The water now needs to be tested to ensure it is safe. When testing is complete, the order will be lifted.

The order impacts the streets below:

Ferrari Dr.
Scenic Heights Dr.
Longeway Rd.
Scenic Heights Ct.
Hidden Creek Ct.
Fair Oaks Ln.
Lucky Strike Trail
Thunderbolt Dr.
High Rd.
Good Shepherd Dr.
Geraldine Cr.
Joe Hooke Ln.
Wildcat Ridge Rd.
Canyon Oak Dr.
Sunnybrook Dr.
Cari Ct.
Kimball Ct.
Virginia Ave.
Bonanza Dr.
Laramie Ln.
South Fork Rd.
Middle Camp Rd.
Pinewood Ln.
Joaquin Gully Rd.
Mt. Elizabeth Rd.

Fact Sheet About What to Do During a Boil Water Advisory

 

