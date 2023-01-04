Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks

HWY 4 flood damage that has closed a section of HWY 4 in the Farmington area west of the Calaveras County Line View Photo

Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area, west of the Calaveras County Line.

The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the Calaveras and San Joaquin County lines. It was originally closed this past Saturday (New Year’s Eve) at 7:25 p.m. due to flood damage to the roadway. Caltrans officials detailed the damage with this list of repairs that will be needed to be made by crews, including replacing three new culvert pipes, repaving the roadway surface, and installing rumble strips and roadway striping.

While no exact date has been given for reopening that segment of highway, Caltrans advised that it will take more than two weeks, with the earliest approximate date being January 21st. For highway conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on “traffic” for road conditions.