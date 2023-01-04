Calaveras To Hold Special Meeting About 2022 Winter Storm

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors announced they will be holding a special meeting at 10 AM on January 5, to ratify the emergency proclamation issued by the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services on December 31, 2022, in response to winter storm impacts.

Board Chair Amanda Folendorf expressed her appreciation for the governmental, public utility, non-profit agencies, community groups, volunteers, and citizens that have responded to the flooding that began on December 30, 2022. Additionally, she wants citizens to be aware that more storm systems are expected to hit on the afternoon of Wednesday, and reminded the public to be prepared and stay safe. Prefilled sandbags can be found at five destinations throughout the county. The Board of Supervisors strongly encourages all residents to stay informed, prepare for any adverse weather conditions, and avoid any activity that may add to potential risks in the area. Below are the locations and hours where Calaveras residents can pick up sandbags. Bringing a shovel to locations where bags are not prefilled is required and bags are limited to ten per resident.

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station #3, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd. – NOTE: prefilled sandbags will be available

Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. – NOTE: prefilled sandbags will be available

Vista Del Lago Cul–De–Sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago – prefilled sandbags will be

available

Mangili Rd. Cul–De–Sac at Power Up Fitness gym, 145 Mangili Rd. – prefilled sandbags will be available

Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St