Partly Cloudy
43.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple.

Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by falling rocks on Highway 140 back on December 27 and the force pushed the vehicle onto the embankment of the Merced River. They were pronounced dead by arriving officials following the crash. The rockslide forced the closure of Highway 140 for a few days.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 