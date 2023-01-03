NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple.

Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by falling rocks on Highway 140 back on December 27 and the force pushed the vehicle onto the embankment of the Merced River. They were pronounced dead by arriving officials following the crash. The rockslide forced the closure of Highway 140 for a few days.