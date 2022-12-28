YARTS Receives 3.6 Million In Funding

Merced, CA– The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) has received a $3.68 million federal award to replace four of its buses. The funding, which is part of the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending package signed by President Biden, was sponsored by Congressman Jim Costa (D-16) and will be used to purchase clean-diesel, over-the-road coach buses that will operate within the YARTS service network along the four state highways into, and within, the

Park from five surrounding counties. YARTS is the only public transit system that runs service to and from Yosemite National Park and its fleet includes several vehicles that will need to be replaced in the next three years. Stacie Guzman, YARTS Executive Director explains.

“This investment represents a game-changing moment for YARTS, thanks to the support and commitment from Congressman Costa, YARTS is able to take a giant leap towards its goal of timely fleet replacement, which is critical to the service’s long-term sustainability”

For more information about YARTS schedules, and routes, or to book tickets, click here.