Calaveras County Sheriffs Office Receives New Canine Team

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce its newest canine team to the patrol division: Corporal Buie and Canine Deputy Titan. They have received certification in suspect apprehension and narcotics detection, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, after completing a rigorous 320-hour foundational course in Tactical Obedience, Tracking, Search Techniques, and Officer Protection. The Patrol Division now has two certified canine teams, including Sergeant Moser and Canine Nox. These teams will work on opposite squads, providing coverage for calls for service, proactive policing in the community, and assistance to deputies as needed.

Recently, Corporal Buie and Canine Titan made their first arrest together while on their way home from their shift. Corporal Buie observed a U-Haul truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs, and when he attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, he lost sight of it. However, he eventually located the U-Haul traveling on Highway 26 and followed it to a gas station parking lot on Highway 12 in Valley Springs. Corporal Buie approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Enrique Julian Espiritu, who had two outstanding failure-to-appear warrants (felony) and a violation of probation warrant (felony) issued by the Superior Court of Calaveras County. Espiritu was arrested without incident and a search of his person revealed a knife in his pocket, which violated his probation. The passenger, Angela Rose Lindow, was asked to exit the vehicle so that Canine Titan could conduct a vehicle sniff. Titan indicated the presence of a narcotic odor, and Corporal Buie subsequently found drug paraphernalia, pills, methamphetamine, burglary tools, and a container with fentanyl items. A search of Lindow also yielded drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, and she was issued a citation and released.

Espiritu was transported to the Calaveras County Jail and charged with probation violation, possession of burglary tools, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three active warrants. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the hard work and dedication of Corporal Buie and Canine Titan in keeping the community safe.