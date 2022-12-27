One Driver Arrested After Recent Two Vehicle Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– On December 23rd, Emilly Anderson a 40-year-old woman from Wilseyville was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Winton Road at an unknown speed. Sandra Rowe, a 53-year-old woman from Pioneer was driving westbound on Winton Road at 10-15 mph in a 2008 Cadillac. As Emilly Anderson was negotiating a right-hand curve in the road, she allowed her vehicle to travel into the westbound lane directly into the path of Sandra Rowe. The left front of the Jeep Cherokee collided with the left front of the Cadillac. After the collision, both vehicles overturned and landed on their side.

Emilly Anderson had to be removed from her vehicle by emergency personnel. Sandra Rowe was able to leave her vehicle under her own power and declined the option to be transported to a medical facility. Emilly Anderson was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. No further details have been released at this time.