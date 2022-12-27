Light Rain
Cause Of House Fire In Calaveras County Determined

By B.J. Hansen
House Fire In Jenny Lind

Jenny Lind, CA — Firefighters were busy extinguishing a fire that damaged a home in Jenny Lind.

It was reported shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day in the 11000 block of Gregory Road. The fire was located in the attic and thankfully everyone was able to safely exit. Firefighters determined that it started in the flu of a potbelly stove, and then spread to the other areas. Officials responded from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire, Linden Peters Fire, CAL Fire and Farmington Fire.

Crews spent the afternoon extinguishing the flames and mopping up the incident.

