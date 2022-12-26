Free Christmas Tree Recycling Next Month

Christmas Tree Recycling View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is an opportunity to recycle your Christmas tree, free of charge, after the holiday.

The Tuolumne County Solid Waste Department reports that trees can be dropped off at the CAL Sierra Earth Resource Facility in Sonora or the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station. The window is January 1 – 31. It is open to all Tuolumne County residents.

Free mulch will be offered to those who haul their trees to one of these locations.

In addition, residents with curbside service can contact their local providers to arrange the pickup of their trees.

The program is sponsored by: the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division, Burns Refuse Service Inc., Cal Sierra Disposal / Waste Management, and Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., Inc.

-Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility

14909 Camage Ave. Sonora, CA 95370

Open: Tue. – Sat., 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

-Big Oak Flat / Groveland Transfer Station

10700 Merrell Rd. Groveland, CA 95321

Open: Wed. & Sat., 8:00 am – 4:00 pm