Update: Major Storm On The Way

Heavy Rain in Sonora View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley, until 11 AM this (Monday) morning.

The visibility in dense fog ranges from one-quarter of mile down to as low as 200 feet.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

A significant winter storm will impact the region late tonight and all day Tuesday, with showers lingering into Wednesday.

This potent system is tapping into a very moist subtropical plume, which will allow for moderate to periods of heavy precipitation.

The precipitation will begin in the northern areas of California on this evening, becoming moderate to heavy tonight, then spread south across the region early on Tuesday. The greatest impacts are expected early Tuesday.

The rainfall totals will range from one-and-a-quarter inch to two-and-a-half inches in the central valley, with the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada receiving two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half inches. Up to half-a-foot of rain is possible over favored southwest peaks.

This moderate to heavy rain will lead to rapid rises of area rivers, streams, and creeks, likely causing some urban and small stream flooding late tonight through Tuesday. Expect strong, gusty winds and localized ponding of water for low-lying or poorly drained areas, as well as localized flooding due to blocked drainages, and storm drains and freeway off ramps.

No mainstem river flooding is forecast at this time, as they are expected to remain below flood stage. but the rivers will see rapid rises, and could reach and rise above monitor stage in a few places.

There is a concern for minor mud, rock, and debris flows that may occur across burn areas.

With the showers lingering through Wednesday, runoff is also expected to continue through then.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Tuesday.

South winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts up to 85 mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the western slope of the Northern Sierra above 5,500 feet from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday.

The snow levels will start out very high, but will be lowering late Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected above the 6,000 foot elevation. The total snow accumulations will range from four inches to three feet above 6,000 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds during this time may gust as high as 55 to 70 mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

Travel could be very difficult or nearly impossible. Plan on road closures due to snow cover. The sudden heavy snow load may cause roof damage.

If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle.

More storms look likely later this week and into the early part of the New Year.

Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the most up to date weather information.