Update: Foggy Morning This Christmas Eve

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley for this Christmas Eve morning (Saturday).

The Dense Fog Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley is effective until 11 AM.

The Dense Fog Advisory for the Central San Joaquin Valley is effective until Noon.

The visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

In the Sierra Nevada, there are no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate, which is located at Sno-Park. There are also no restrictions on Highway 4 up to closure gate, which is located at Lake Alpine (after the Mt Reba turnoff). Additionally, there are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the closure gate, which is located at Crane Flat. And finally, Highway 88, Carson Pass is currently open with no restrictions.