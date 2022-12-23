594% Increase In California Fentanyl Seizures

Sonora, CA — As 2022 is nearing a close, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office is releasing statistics highlighting the fentanyl crisis.

The Governor states, “California seized enough Fentanyl to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice.”

28,765 pounds have been seized by law enforcement so far this year, which is a 594% increase from the previous year. Newsom adds that 166 California National Guard members have been, “hired, trained, and embedded” to support initiatives of local agencies to reduce fentanyl in communities. There will also be new grants available soon to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

It is a growing crisis both statewide and across the nation.

Fentanyl impacts in Tuolumne County were recently highlighted on Mother Lode Views, featuring both health and law enforcement officials. Click here to find the archived show.