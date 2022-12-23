California Loses Population For Third Year In A Row

US population gaining states View Photo

Sonora, CA– The US Census Bureau’s latest stats detail that some states are gaining residents, while others are seeing declines.

California’s population fell this year to 39,029,000, a drop of 114,000 residents. It marks the third straight year that California has reported a loss.

Compared to other states, California had the 10th largest percentage decline (0.3%). The biggest drops were in New York (0.9%), Illinois (0.8%), Louisiana (0.8%), West Virginia (0.6%) and Hawaii (0.5%).

Meanwhile, Florida, with 22,244,823 residents, had the largest percentage gain (1.9%), increasing by 416,754. The Census Bureau reports that it was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the percentage leader. It was followed by Idaho (1.8%), South Carolina (1.7%), Texas (1.6%) and South Dakota (1.5%).

The US Census Bureau plans to release population stats for cities and counties in early 2023.

California still remains the populous state and Texas is second at 30,029,572.