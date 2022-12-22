Update: Crash On HWY 108 Backing Up Traffic In Jamestown

HWY 108 three-vehicle crash at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown View Photos

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash. One person suffered major injuries in the collision. Further details on the wreck are below.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that two of the vehicles hit head-on, with the third rear-ending one of those vehicles. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there are no details on possible injuries. The westbound lane is blocked, and officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.