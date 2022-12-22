TC Board Chair Kirk Reflects On Christmas And Reviews 2022

Sonora, CA — The board chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Anaiah Kirk, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Kirk served as leader of the board throughout 2022, and will hand off the duties to another board member at the first meeting in January. If the supervisors stick with the traditional rotating system, Vice Chair Kathleen Haff will lead the board next year.

In his blog, Kirk writes about some of the highlights and changes in county government over the past year. He also reflects on the upcoming Christmas holiday.

You can read the full blog by clicking here.

Kirk’s District Three covers areas around Twain Harte, Tuolumne and up the Highway 108 corridor.