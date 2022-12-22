Community Plea After Christmas Eve Dinner Toy Donations Go Missing

Toys and 2021 Community Christmas Eve Dinner in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The community’s help is urgently needed after 40 containers/totes of toys that were set to be distributed this weekend have gone missing from a storage bin.

Cathie Peacock says the unfortunate incident was just discovered while organizers were setting up for Saturday’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. They are still investigating the details of the missing totes, but Peacock says it appears as though the gifts were likely stolen. They were stored at an offsite commercial storage facility and were to be handed out to children in need at Saturday’s event.

Peacock says, “We are putting out a community plea. We have no toys down here to get ready for the kids. We are asking the community, if there is a way you would like to help, please bring over some toys for kids up to age 17. It would be so helpful because it is a big thing for the kids.”

You can swing by the Mother Lode Fairgrounds where the setup is taking place, today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Organizers will be around throughout the day, until 5pm, on both days. You can also contact one of the leaders, Cheryl, at 209-631-9302.

In addition, Peacock adds, “We could also use a Santa costume, because that was taken too, if anyone has one.”

She is hoping the community will step up at the last minute to help local kids have a Merry Christmas.

The Sonora Area Foundation also has a fund set up for the event that people can donate to. You can call 209-533-2596 for more information.

The annual Christmas Eve Dinner, put on by various volunteers and organizations, will be Saturday from noon-6pm.