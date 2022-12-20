Federal Funding To Benefit Local Road Projects

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — An estimated $4-million will be spent to improve some local roads during this fiscal budget year in Tuolumne County.

The Federal American Rescue Plan appropriated a combined $2-billion to eligible counties and tribes to use toward any governmental purpose.

The Tuolumne County Board Supervisors earlier identified five local roads to receive $3.9-million in improvements, and revised the list at the most recent board meeting, bumping it up to an even $4-million.

The list of projects selected is detailed below. They were each identified as high priorities by the Tuolumne County Public Works Department.

$1,305,000 will go toward a reconstruction of Crystal Falls Road between Longeway Road and Feather River Drive. The work will span 1.93 miles.

$870,000 will fund the reconstruction of Jamestown Road between Lavender Lane and the end of Cape Seal. The work will cover 1.12 miles.

$825,000 will be used to overlay Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road from Highway 108 to South Fork Road. The project spans two miles.

$500,000 will be spent to chip-seal Merced Falls Road from the Mariposa County line to Highway 132. It will cover 2.73 miles.

$500,000 will be utilized to chip-seal Lyons Bald Mountain Road from Greenley Road to Apple Hill Drive. It will cover 3.5 miles.