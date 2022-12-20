Clear
California Lawmakers May Decriminalize Psychedelics

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — California, which was one of the first states to legalize marijuana, is now considering decriminalizing certain psychedelics, like so called “magic mushrooms,” under a bill announced by several Democratic state senators and assemblymembers.

The coalition argues that the drugs can help treat mental health disorders, such as depression.

Lead author, Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco, states, “These drugs literally save lives and are some of the most promising treatments we have for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and addiction.”

He says that SB 58 is sponsored by the Heroic Hearts Project, a Veteran service group.

It will be debated just after the first of the year. It is anticipated to face opposition from Republicans and anti-drug organizations.

