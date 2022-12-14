TUD Board Elects New Leadership For 2023

Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen TUD Board View Photo

Sonora, CA — Barbara Balen has spent the past two years leading the TUD Board of Directors, and she will hand the meeting gavel to someone new next year.

Balen was elected TUD Board President in 2021, and then re-elected in 2022. In 2021, Ron Ringen was picked as Vice President and last year Jeff Kerns was the second in command.

At the end of this week’s meeting, Balen made the motion to elect Kerns as the new President in 2023, and to have Ringen serve as VP. The move was unanimously endorsed by the four members in attendance (Lisa Murphy was absent).

Kerns will run the meetings and help set the agenda throughout the next year. Both he and Ringen were re-elected to their board seats last month. During the campaign, both noted that acquiring infrastructure and related water rights from PG&E would be a top priority during their upcoming term.