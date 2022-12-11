Flood Advisories For Tuolumne & Calaveras Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties until 9:30 PM this evening.

Minor urban and small stream flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways is occurring.

This is being caused by the excessive rainfall. Between half-an-inch and an inch-and-a-half of

rain has already fallen, with an additional 0.20 to one inch of rain still expected.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 7 PM this evening.

Southeast winds of fifteen twenty-five mph are occurring, with gusts up to forty-five mph.

The gusty winds are blowing around unsecured objects. Secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use caution when driving especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning continues for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada (above 3,500 feet), as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park, through 4 AM Monday.

The snow levels are currently around 5,500 to 6,000 feet. The levels will fall on Sunday morning down to 2,500 to 3,000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4,000 feet.

Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with two to three inches per hour rates at times, mainly this afternoon and later tonight.

Additional snow accumulations through Monday morning, will range between eight inches to four feet above the 3,500 foot elevation.

Winds are gusting as high as fifty-five to sixty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and poor visibility due to whiteout conditions at times this afternoon and tonight.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are to be expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.