Tribal Chair Mathiesen Featured On Mother Lode Views

Jamestown, CA — Many significant projects are underway by the Chicken Ranch Tribe of Me-Wuk Indians. One of the most visible is the new casino and resort under construction off Highway 108 near Jamestown.

Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen will provide an update on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Mathiesen will also talk about the history of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians and other projects that the tribe is undertaking. Some of the topics will include the purchase of the Jamestown Hotel, partnering with Resiliency Village to address homelessness, increasing fire protection along with the City of Sonora, efforts to increase water supply, and the potential future expansion of local healthcare offerings. In addition, he will weigh in on sports betting in California and why he predicts it could be legalized in the next couple of years.