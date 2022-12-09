Cloudy
CHP Gives Warning About Weekend Travel

By B.J. Hansen
NWS Storm Warning

San Andreas, CA — With heavy snow projected on Saturday and Sunday, the San Andreas CHP office is asking everyone to think twice about traveling to the high country this weekend.

The office has put out a statement, “If you do not need to visit the Sierra this weekend, please don’t. Feet of snow and whiteout conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday that will require strict chain controls and probable highway closures. CHP, CALTRANS, EMS and tow truck companies will be stretched thin and your wait for assistance could be lengthy. Please stay home and enjoy the warmth, do not venture out and risk your or our safety.”

We reported earlier that a Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Sierra Nevada, above 3,500 feet, from 4am on Saturday through 4am on Monday. Snow levels could fall on Sunday to 2,500 feet, but a majority of the snow will be above 3,500 feet. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between two to five feet, above 3,500 feet. High winds are also anticipated in the region.

