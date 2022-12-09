Winter Storm Warning This Weekend

Snow at Bear Valley View Photo

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 4 AM Friday.

The snow levels will continue to range from 3,000 to 4,000 feet through Friday,

The expected total snow accumulations will range between half-a-foot to one foot of snow.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Saturday from midnight until 3 PM.

Southeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are forecast with gusts up to forty-five mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

These winds are associated with a winter storm that will produce rain throughout the Central valley on Saturday.

In the higher elevations, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County (above 3,500 feet), and Yosemite National Park from 4 AM Saturday through 4 AM Monday.

Heavy snow is expected.

The snow levels will rise on Saturday up to 4,000 to 6,000 feet. The snow levels will fall on Sunday down to 2,500 to 3,500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3,500 feet.

The total snow accumulations will range between two to five feet above the 3,500 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as 50 to 60 mph, with the strongest winds on Saturday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and near whiteout conditions will occur at times.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are to be expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling.