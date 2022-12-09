Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive For Interfaith

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — An annual community event is taking place this morning to help purchase food and other items for those in need.

The Clarke Broadcasting Interfaith Cash Drive radiothon is running from 6am-noon on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. You can call 209-533-1450 to donate, or you can give money online by going here.

Tune in throughout the morning to hear from Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock and others share stories about the local need in the community and the important work carried out by the organization.

Then on Saturday will be a coat drive at the Interfaith Office at 18500 Striker Court in Sonora from 9am-1pm.