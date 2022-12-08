New Resort Project Proposed In Groveland

Groveland Resort Project View Photo

Groveland, CA — A new project is going through the Tuolumne County government review process that calls for the construction of 12 guest cabins, a yoga dome, and a swimming pool in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East in Groveland.

County documents note that the property owner is Stephanie Wohlfiel and the project applicant is Landon Blake of Redefined Horizons. The project would be spread over a 14-acre parcel. The proponents are hoping to receive a Site Development Permit from the county.

The cabins would be prefabricated units and rented out for overnight stays. The onsite amenities would be for visiting guests, and the facility would be open year-round.

The Community Development Department reports that a public comment period related to the project is open and runs through January 6, 2023. Feedback can be emailed to nrizzi@co.tuolumne.ca.us or sent to 2 South Green Street, Sonora, CA 95370, or brought to the Community Development Department at 48 Yaney Avenue during regular business hours.

The public comment period is one of the steps prior to going before the Tuolumne County Planning Commission.