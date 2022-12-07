Man Indicted For Causing Havoc At Yosemite Residence

Department of Justice View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A transient man faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking into a private home in Yosemite National Park and living there for several months.

It happened during the summer of 2021, according to the US Department of Justice. 28-year-old Michael Cuellar allegedly broke into the home on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona and took up residence without permission of the owner. Court documents note that he “trashed” the home and removed things like a toolbox, flat screen TV, wrought iron candle holders, and other items. In addition, items reported stolen from other nearby residences were found inside.

There was also a sawed-off shotgun with Cuellar’s DNA (he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing controlled substances for sale and was an unlawful user of methamphetamine and heroin).

The investigation was carried out by the National Park Service, US Marshals Office, California CDCR, Madera County Sheriff’s office, and others. He faces a list of charges.