Mother Lode Views Will Feature Irving J Symons Award Recipient

Nancy Scott and Darrell Slocum View Photo

Sonora, CA — The work of Nancy’s Hope in the community will be highlighted on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The non-profit was recently awarded the prestigious Irving J Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation for the positive impact it has on the community. Guests on the show will be Nancy’s Hope founder Nancy Scott and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. Nancy’s Hope overseas a couple of food banks, a clothing program, thrift shop, and other initiatives. Scott will also talk about the level of need she is currently witnessing in the community.

In addition, Slocum will highlight other recent SAF happenings and programs.