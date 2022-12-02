Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode Views Will Feature Irving J Symons Award Recipient

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Nancy Scott and Darrell Slocum

Nancy Scott and Darrell Slocum

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The work of Nancy’s Hope in the community will be highlighted on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The non-profit was recently awarded the prestigious Irving J Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation for the positive impact it has on the community. Guests on the show will be Nancy’s Hope founder Nancy Scott and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. Nancy’s Hope overseas a couple of food banks, a clothing program, thrift shop, and other initiatives. Scott will also talk about the level of need she is currently witnessing in the community.

In addition, Slocum will highlight other recent SAF happenings and programs.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 