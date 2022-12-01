Traffic Collisions Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Rain is creating slippery conditions in the region on this Thursday morning.

In Tuolumne County, a vehicle traveling on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road, just before the bridge on the Tuolumne County side, has traveled down an embankment. Officials are arriving on the scene and it is unclear if there are any injuries.

Two vehicles have collided in Sonora on Highway 108 near Stockton Road. They both went down an embankment, and one struck a tree. An ambulance is responding to the scene.

A vehicle has also traveled into a ditch on Schmauder Mine Road near Dogtown Road outside of Angels Camp. No injuries have be reported with that incident.

The CHP is encouraging everyone to travel safely and allow extra time to get to their destinations.