Two Flown From HWY 12 Crash In Burson

Burson, CA – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the Burson area of Calaveras County resulted in two people being flown from the scene.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the Burson Road intersection. The CHP reports that 69-year-old Antonio Reyes Jr. of Jamestown was stopped at the stop sign on Burson Road in a 2021 Toyota Corolla while waiting to cross Highway 12. Westbound on the highway was 41-year-old Wendy Littlefield driving a 2004 Dodge Ram truck at 45 miles per hour, approaching the intersection.

The CHP detailed that Reyes Jr. failed to see the pickup and pulled directly into its path from Burson Road. The front of Littlefield’s pickup smashed into the passenger side of the car, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Reyes Jr. and his passenger, 61-year-old Saturnina Reyes, were trapped inside the car and had to be freed by fire personnel using the Jaws of Life. Both were flown from the scene after suffering major injuries. Littlefield was treated for minor injuries at the scene.