Man In Fatal Bicycle Crash Identified

By B.J. Hansen
Fatal Deadly crash on HWY 108-120 near Tulloch Dam Road In the Keystone area of Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — The rider of a bicycle who was killed last week in a crash on Highway 120 has been identified by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

It was 67-year-old Bruce Johnathan Velthoen of Modesto. He was riding a bicycle eastbound on Highway 108 along the shoulder and he drifted into a traffic lane, directly into the path of an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale. The CHP reports that Lopez attempted to avoid the bicyclist, but they collided, and Velthoen was ejected, and later pronounced dead from the injuries. He was wearing a helmet, and the CHP reports that drugs/alcohol were not suspected as a factor in the collision.

The crash occurred Friday at 10:40am.

