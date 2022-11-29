Prescribed Burn Getting Underway In Calaveras County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

West Point, CA — A planned burn will take place today through Thursday in the Winton Schaad Vegetation Management site in West Point.

It is in the northeastern section of Calaveras County near Winton Road and Lily Valley Circle. The prescribed burn is designed to strategically remove forest fuels in high-fire-risk areas. 40 acres of timber understory will be ignited on fire over the coming days. Additional burn projects are planned in the area throughout the winter and spring. This week’s burning will take place from 9am-5pm.