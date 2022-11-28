Mostly Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

BOR Urges Farmers To Prepare Again For Limited Water Supplies

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
New Melones Reservoir

New Melones Reservoir

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Federal officials are telling farmers who rely on water from the Central Valley Project to brace for a potential fourth consecutive drought year.

The Central Valley Project’s 400-mile network of dams and reservoirs, including New Melones, provides water to downstream municipalities and valley farmers. The Bureau of Reclamation put out a statement this morning calling for those who rely on the water to “begin planning for potentially extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.”

The BOR goes on to state, “Despite the early storms that California experienced this month, drought conditions continue. Conservative planning efforts will help better manage the limited water resources.”

It is too early to say if California will experience a fourth consecutive year of drought, but many of the state’s larger reservoirs are only at around 30 percent capacity.

More rain and high-country snow is expected to arrive in California late this week and continuing through the upcoming weekend.

The initial water supply allocations for the Central Valley Project will be announced in February.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 