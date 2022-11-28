Alvarado-Gil Talks About Defying Odds To Win Senate Seat

Jackson, CA — When Marie Alvarado Gil entered the June Primary election, with little name recognition, the Democrat was a longshot to win the California Senate District Four seat.

The district covers all or parts of 13 counties, and, as Alvarado Gil points out, is geographically about the size of Delaware. The region leans conservative, having been represented in recent years by Republicans Andreas Borgeas, Tom Berryhill and Dave Cogdill.

California uses an open primary system to elect state and federal lawmakers, meaning the top two vote-getters in the June primary, regardless of party, move on to the November General Election.

Six Republicans ran for the seat, including former Congressman George Radanovich, Central Valley businessman Jeff McKay, and former El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Steven Bailey.

Alvarado Gil, an educator, who lives in Jackson, was one of only two Democrats in the primary, along with Tim Robertson.

Vote-wise, Republicans fared far better in June election, with GOP candidates receiving 130,886 votes to 90,142 for Democrats. However, the Republicans split the vote, and none of the six moved on to the next round, as the two Democrats ended up with the highest percentage, Robertson with 22.1-percent and Alvarado-Gil with 18.7-percent. Radanovich was a close third.

Then in the General Election, in some ways, she played second fiddle in her own party. Robertson received the endorsement of the California Democratic Party, most leading labor organizations, and a long list of other backers. Alvarado Gil, meanwhile, was endorsed by nearly a dozen sitting Democratic lawmakers, as well as some Republicans, like former Assemblyman Bill Berryhill and Former Assembly GOP leader Kristin Olsen. She also garnered the backing of business groups like the California Chamber of Commerce.

After running a strong General Election campaign, she defeated Robertson, 52.9-percent to 47.2-percent.

Asked for her reaction, she says, “It certainly was an upset for some, but not for us, and our supporters. For me, it was how we ran our campaign, which I felt had to be authentic. It wasn’t about politics, and it was about people. Being in people’s living rooms, and hearing their concerns, is what the campaign was about. I am really honored (to be elected).”

Her first goal is to meet with city and county leaders throughout the district to learn about issues they are facing, and hearing possible solutions. Adding, “I can’t lead from Sacramento if I don’t know what is right in front of us in the communities that I serve. That is what is important to me, and where I am going to be dedicating the first part of my service. Over and over again, I heard during the campaign about how disconnected Sacramento is from the people. Our elected officials in Sacramento continuously put in one-size fits all solutions that don’t work for the Mother Lode.”

She notes that some of the major issues she will be focusing on are wildfire prevention, emergency evacuation routes, fire insurance challenges, and needed broadband internet expansion.

Newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to take the oath of office on December 5 at the capitol. Her term will run four years.

Her final message to constituents is, “Please, invite me to your community events and functions. I would love to be there as a patron and supporter of all the hard work you are doing in the community.”

(Tracey Petersen contributed to this story)