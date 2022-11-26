Using Art To Teach Kids To Say No To Drugs

Calaveras County, CA – Teaching kids how to say no to drugs through art is the goal of the Red Ribbon Week Poster Contest.

The contest is a yearly national event, and locally, it started back in 2015 through the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office as a way to incorporate alcohol and drug discussion with creative expression and help increase self-esteem for student participants. The poster contest theme this year followed the national theme of “Celebrate Life. Live drug-Free.”

Calaveras County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Conor Seawell visited some of the winners at their schools. Those included students from Michelson Elementary School, San Andreas Elementary School, Copperopolis Elementary School, Jenny Lind Elementary School, and Toyon Middle School. Student participants were awarded a backpack and school supplies as prizes.

The contest is presented annually by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, the Angels Camp Police Department, and the Calaveras County Office of Education. The National Red Ribbon Week Poster Contest will announce its winners from across the nation on December 2nd. The top prize is an iPad for the student and $1,000 for their school.