Tuolumne County Counts Final Election Ballots

Processing ballots in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — The fate of close school board races and tax measures are now known as the final remaining ballots have been tabulated in Tuolumne County following the November 8 General Election.

Many school board races were very close. For the Sonora High Trustee Area Two, there were two seats open, and the top vote-getters were Mike Holland and Keith Arnett. Tristan Kaiser, who was in second after early ballots were counted on Election Night, ended up in third place, 208 votes behind Arnett.

The Soulsbyville School Board race was also very close, with three seats available. The winners are Christopher Lockhardt, Dena Canaday and Sarah Garcia. Nadiia Solo was a close fourth, 73 votes behind Garcia.

The Tuolumne Park and Recreation District results tightened as more ballots were counted. The winners of the three seats are Mark Ferreira, Gretchen Sullivan and Marty Anderson. Alexander Horat finished in fourth, 41 votes behind Anderson.

Measure Y, a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora, officially passed with 57-percent in favor, while Measure X, a similar measure for Tuolumne County, failed with 48-percent in favor.

We reported earlier that Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen were elected to the TUD Board of Directors.

Click here to view a rundown of the final results, which Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista says will likely be officially certified next week.