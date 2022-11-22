State Officials Mum On Newsom’s Thanksgiving Travel Plans

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday, and per the state’s Constitution, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis is serving in the top role until he returns.

Citing public safety concerns, the CHP, which provides security for the Governor, has decided to not disclose Newsom’s travel plans until after he returns. The Governor’s Office is also declining to comment on his location. Last year the Governor and his family spent Thanksgiving in Mexico and his office announced the location prior to the departure.

Newsom’s national profile has increased over the past year. He left the state on Sunday, two days after holding a meeting with many Mayors across the state regarding homelessness funds.

In her role as acting Governor, Kounalakis decided this week to declare Transgender Remembrance Day, citing the recent attack on members of the LGTBQ community in Colorado.

Newsom is anticipated to return shortly after Thanksgiving.