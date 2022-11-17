Update: Wind Advisory In The Mountains

Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 7 AM this morning (Friday) until 7 AM Saturday.

Northeast winds, ranging from twenty-five to forty mph are likely, with gusts up to sixty mph.

Wind-prone ridgetops, peaks, and gaps may have gusts approaching seventy mph.

The strongest winds are likely to occur from late this afternoon into Saturday morning.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages could result. Outdoor recreation may be impacted from the strong winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4) is closed for the Winter at Lake Alpine. Sonora Pass (Highway 108) is closed for the Winter at Sno-Park. Tioga Pass (Highway 120) is currently closed at Crane Flat. There are no restrictions on Carson Pass (Highway 88).