Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora.

The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.

