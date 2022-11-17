Local Tribes Help Break Ground On New Monument At State Capitol

William Franklin Jr. Monument Being Constructed View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A memorial in honor of the late William Franklin Sr., a well-respected member of the Miwok tribe, is being constructed on the state capitol grounds in Sacramento.

It will replace a statue of Rev. Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic Priest who built the missions from San Diego to San Francisco. Serra’s statue was torn down by protestors in 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Serra’s place in California history has been re-evaluated and criticized in recent years in relation to his harsh treatment of Native Americans.

Assemblymember James Ramos, the lone Native American in the state legislature, sponsored a bill to replace the Serra statue with one of Franklin, who was instrumental in preserving tribal culture and traditional dances.

A cardboard replica of the future memorial was put up at the ceremony. Ramos’ office reports that members of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians were among those on hand for the event. (Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen is pictured to the right alongside Mary Tarango with the Wilton Rancheria)

Ramos says, “I had the privilege of joining tribes from Northern California on whose ancestral lands the Capitol now stands. We broke ground for a new monument that will honor these tribes. The new sculpture will be located in Capitol Park and will encompass the culture and spirit of the tribes. Thank you to all the tribes who came out and celebrated with us.”