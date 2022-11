CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters and CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:30am on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis.

The fire was extinguished and there was no plate on the vehicle. Details surrounding the incident are unknown. Law enforcement officials remain in the area this morning. The vehicle is parked off the highway.