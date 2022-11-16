Triplex Housing Project To Be Built In Sonora

Triplex Planned In Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission voted unanimously to reduce the setback requirements on a parcel of land near downtown so that a triplex can be constructed.

The action came at this week’s meeting at a time when many city and county leaders have been voicing a desire to increase the local housing inventory.

The new building will be constructed at 391 South Stewart Street, at the intersection of William Street. The developer is Bill Canning, who is the former Mayor of Sonora. Due to limitations on the property, he requested that the city’s strict setback requirements for the building’s frontage be reduced from 10 feet to four feet.

Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg reports that the commission voted 5-0 in favor, and the project can now proceed forward (after acquiring some needed permits). There are also conditions attached, such as replacing the existing sidewalk to meet city standards and submitting a landscaping plan to the Parks and Beautification Committee.

The project does not need city council approval. The land at 391 South Stewart Street currently sits vacant.