Cloudy
40.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: House Fire In Mountain Ranch

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CALFire TCU Fire Engine

CALFire TCU Fire Engine

Photo Icon View Photo

Update 9:30am: A home blaze that ignited around 8:30 a.m. was knocked down quickly this morning in Calaveras County in the 8100 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch near the intersection of Salamander Gulch Road. It was reported to officials shortly before 8:30am. Firefighters report that everyone safely exited the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Origional Post at 8:37pm: Mountain Ranch, CA — There is a house fire this morning in Calaveras County in the 8100 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch.

It is near the intersection of Salamander Gulch Road. It was reported to officials shortly before 8:30am. Firefighters report that everyone has safely exited the home. Numerous resources are responding to the incident, so be prepared for activity in the area.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert