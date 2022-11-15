Update: House Fire In Mountain Ranch

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update 9:30am: A home blaze that ignited around 8:30 a.m. was knocked down quickly this morning in Calaveras County in the 8100 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch near the intersection of Salamander Gulch Road. It was reported to officials shortly before 8:30am. Firefighters report that everyone safely exited the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Origional Post at 8:37pm: Mountain Ranch, CA — There is a house fire this morning in Calaveras County in the 8100 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch.

It is near the intersection of Salamander Gulch Road. It was reported to officials shortly before 8:30am. Firefighters report that everyone has safely exited the home. Numerous resources are responding to the incident, so be prepared for activity in the area.