Caltrans Closes One Seasonal Pass While Others May Reopen

Highway 108 Sonora Pass Closure View Photo

Sonora, CA — At least one regional mountain pass is closed for the winter season, while Caltrans says others may reopen if the weather remains dry.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass is now officially closed for the season following the recent high country snowfall. However, Caltrans reports that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass (Yosemite National Park) could still reopen this season, but it will depend on whether more wet weather moves in over the next week or so. In a statement, spokesperson Bob Highfill says, “Caltrans will assess the highways before reopening or keeping them closed for the winter.”

Meanwhile, Highway 89 Monitor Pass will reopen at noon today following a temporary weather-related closure.

Caltrans reports that Sonora Pass is closed for the season at Kennedy Meadows, Ebbetts Pass is temporarily closed at the east end of Lake Alpine and Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat.