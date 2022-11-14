Calaveras And Caltrans Team Up For Upcoming Free Dump Days

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Arnold, CA — Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County government to offer a series of free opportunities to dispose of certain types of trash over the coming months.

It is specifically to dispose of tires (without rims), appliances, and mattresses.

Items NOT accepted include household trash, hazardous waste, electronic waste, yard waste, bulky items (old furniture, chairs, tables, etc) and concrete/demolition materials.

Also, loads must be secured (tarps or tie-downs) to be accepted.

An event is coming up this Saturday, November 19, from 8am-noon at Hazel Fisher Elementary School at 1605 Blagen Road in Arnold.

Additional Dump Days will be held on:

• December 10th, 2022 at Calaveras County Government Center, 891 Mountain Ranch Rd., San

Andreas, CA 95249

• January 14th, 2023 at Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gunclub Rd, Angels Camp, CA

95222;

• January 21st, 2023 – TBD in Valley Springs

• February 25th, 2023 – TBD in Copperopolis