Ag Group Praises New California Speaker Pick

Sacramento, CA — Democrat Anthony Rendon will step down as speaker of the California Assembly this coming summer, and the California Farm Bureau is praising the selection of his replacement.

Robert Rivas, of Hollister, will take over as speaker on June 30.

Jamie Johansson, President of the California Farm Bureau, is praising the pick, on behalf of the organization, stating, “Rob has served his community for over 20 years and as an Assemblymember, and Chairman of the Agricultural Committee, has brought that perspective and conviction to statewide solutions. We look forward to working with him to grow more food in this state so we can feed people while protecting the environment, and providing continued economic opportunities in urban and rural areas.”

The Farm Bureau notes that Rivas will be the first speaker from an agricultural region since Cruz Bustamante in 1999. Recent speakers have hailed from urban areas, Rendon being from Los Angeles.

The speaker is the chief negotiator of the 80-member chamber when putting together legislation with the Governor and Senate Leader.

Rendon’s run as speaker will end after seven years.