Yosemite Fire Season Ends

Yosemite, CA – With the latest round of wet weather, Yosemite National Park has declared its fire season over.

Park officials detailed that the closure of the fire season occurs when there is a season-ending precipitation event totaling two inches or more. They added, “Helicopter 551, Yosemite’s helicopter that was contracted for the fire season, has now left the park. Seasonal fire personnel are completing their assignments and will soon be leaving the park as well.”

Residential pile burning is now allowed due to the consistent lower fire danger and recent precipitation. Park officials say it is important for reducing fire hazards and can only be conducted on permissible burn days. This graphic provided by the park notes rules that property owners and residents must follow, along with step-by-step pile-burning guidelines.