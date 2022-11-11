Cloudy
Tourism Trends In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Lisa Mayo and Katie Kirkland

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will highlight the latest tourism numbers in Tuolumne County.

The guests will be Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo and the Director of Marketing Katie Kirkland.

They will also talk about overseas marketing efforts, where a majority of the local visitors travel from, Transient Occupancy Tax figures, recent cleanup efforts at popular destinations, and efforts to offset the impacts of the Yosemite reservation system.

