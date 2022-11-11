Playoff Football Arrives For Sonora And Summerville

Summerville High School Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — After both teams received a week one bye, the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears will begin postseason play.

The Wildcats are the second seed in the Division Five bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs and will face tenth seed Center High at 7pm at Dunlavy Field. Center defeated seventh seed Pioneer, 28-7, this past Friday. The winner will advance to face either third-seed Liberty Ranch or sixth-seed Dixon next week.

Summerville High is the top seed in the Division Six bracket and will face eighth seed Esparto at 7pm at Thorsted Field. Esparto beat Union Mine this past Friday, 28-13. The winner will move on to face either fourth-seed Maryville or fifth-seed Bradshaw Christian next week.

In the event of Sonora and Summerville victories, next week’s games will also be played at home based on their high rankings.